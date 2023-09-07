Thursday, September 07, 2023
PM lauds armed forces for thwarting attack on military posts in Chitral

PM lauds armed forces for thwarting attack on military posts in Chitral
7:41 PM | September 07, 2023
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday praised the armed forces for thwarting a terrorist attack on military posts near the Pak-Afghan border in Chitral.

“Thanks to our alert forces, the terrorist attack on military posts near the Pak-Afghan border in Chitral, was repelled with heavy casualties on the terrorist side,” he said in his social media post on X, formerly twitter.

He also expressed sorrow over the loss of four brave soldiers who embraced marytrdom in the incident.

“Our resolve to eradicate terrorism remains unshaken, and all our citizens stand firm with us,” he added.

Four soldiers were martyred in a clash ensued after a large group of terrorists attacked two Pakistani military posts located closer to Pakistan-Afghanistan border in general area Kalash, Chitral district on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the terrorists were equipped with latest weapons when they attacked the posts on Wednesday, adding that 12 militants were killed in retaliatory firing.

“Terrorists’ movement and concentration in Gawardesh, Pitigal, Barg-e-Matel and Batash areas of Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan had already been picked up and were timely shared with Interim Afghan Government,” the military’s media wing said.
 

