Thursday, September 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recovered mainpuri

APP
September 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Police claimed to have arrested three accused and recovered main­puri from their possession. On the directives of SSP Hyder­abad Sajid Amir Sadozai, In­spector Ayaz Ali Bhugio under the supervision of DSP Baldia police station Wahid Ali Shah acting on a tip-off conducted a raid on Link road Mulan Ismail goth near the irriga­tion office and arrested 3 drug peddlers Tofique Buledi, Haq Nawaz Buledi and Muham­maD Iqbal Qureshi and recov­ered a large quantity of Main­puri from their possession while their two accomplices managed to escape.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1693964473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023