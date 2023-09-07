Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recovered mainpuri

HYDERABAD - Police claimed to have arrested three accused and recovered main­puri from their possession. On the directives of SSP Hyder­abad Sajid Amir Sadozai, In­spector Ayaz Ali Bhugio under the supervision of DSP Baldia police station Wahid Ali Shah acting on a tip-off conducted a raid on Link road Mulan Ismail goth near the irriga­tion office and arrested 3 drug peddlers Tofique Buledi, Haq Nawaz Buledi and Muham­maD Iqbal Qureshi and recov­ered a large quantity of Main­puri from their possession while their two accomplices managed to escape.