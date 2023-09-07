PPP leader emphasizes national unity, commitment on Defence Day

LAHORE - In a resounding declaration of national unity, Rana Farooq Saeed, the Acting President of Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab, delivered a heartfelt message on Defence Day, highlighting the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan armed forces and people to safeguard their homeland. Saeed emphasized that the sacrifices of the armed forces need no introduction, serving as a testament to their dedication. He underscored the profound lessons of loyalty and love for one’s motherland that Defence Day imparts to the nation.