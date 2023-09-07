PPP leader emphasizes national unity, commitment on Defence Day

LAHORE - In a resounding declara­tion of national unity, Rana Farooq Saeed, the Act­ing President of Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab, delivered a heartfelt message on Defence Day, highlighting the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan armed forces and people to safe­guard their homeland. Saeed emphasized that the sacrifices of the armed forces need no introduc­tion, serving as a testament to their dedication. He underscored the profound lessons of loyalty and love for one’s motherland that Defence Day imparts to the nation.