Thursday, September 07, 2023
PPP leader emphasizes national unity, commitment on Defence Day

Staff Reporter
September 07, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   In a resounding declara­tion of national unity, Rana Farooq Saeed, the Act­ing President of Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab, delivered a heartfelt message on Defence Day, highlighting the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan armed forces and people to safe­guard their homeland. Saeed emphasized that the sacrifices of the armed forces need no introduc­tion, serving as a testament to their dedication. He underscored the profound lessons of loyalty and love for one’s motherland that Defence Day imparts to the nation.

Staff Reporter

