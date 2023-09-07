Thursday, September 07, 2023
PSX gains 316 points

Agencies
September 07, 2023
ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of PSX witnessed a bullish trend on Wednesday as it gained 316.09 points and closed at 45,807.57points against 45,491.48 of the previous trading day, showing an increase 0.69 percent. A total of 74,236,686 shares were traded during the day as compared to the last day’s 55,028,384, whereas the trading value of shares was recorded at Rs3.943 billion against Rs3.047 billion on the last trading day. As many as 304 companies transacted their shares in stock market, out of which 181 gained and 99 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

