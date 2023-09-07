Punjab govt to restore all arts councils across province

The caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir on Thursday announced to re-open the long-closed Arts Council cinema in Murree from September 08.

Aimed to restore and promote cultural activities in Punjab, the Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir presided over a high-level meeting in Lahore in which a plan has been unveiled to bring all 12 Arts Councils to life across the province.

Caretaker Minister Amir Mir announced key reforms during the meeting, including amendments to the long-standing Dramatic Performance Act of 1876, signaling a modernization of regulations governing artistic and theatrical performances.

In a move to restore cultural engagement and provide a platform for local filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts, the meeting members decided to reopen the Arts Council cinema in Murree from September 08.

To provide a much-needed boost to the artistic heritage of Punjab and ensure its preservation for future generations, the government has initiated work on crafting a comprehensive strategy for the restoration and preservation of fine arts.

In a bid to ensure the longevity of these initiatives, Minister Amir Mir announced to the establish a dedicated fund for the repair and maintenance of Arts Council buildings across the province.

By enacting these bold measures, the caretaker government is demonstrating its unwavering commitment to nurturing the creative spirit of the province and fostering an environment where the arts can flourish.