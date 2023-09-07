Punjab Sports Dept holds Defence Day events 

LAHORE - Punjab Sports Department has organised several sports events across the province on Wednesday to celebrate the 58th Defence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner. Punjab Sports Department organised a hockey match at APS Model Town ground to pay tribute to the great sacrifices of Pakistan Army. The Inter-Club Junior Boys and Girls Karate Championship was held in Bahawalpur Division at Dring Stadium under the supervision of DSO Amir Hameed while in Sahiwal Division, a traditional wrestling (Desi Kushti) event was conducted. In Gujranwala Division, Inter-School Football Tournament was played under the supervision of DSO Manzar Shah Fareed. Director Secondary School Education Dr Jawad Waheed Shirazi and Assistant Director Physical Education Shabbar Raza were the guests of honour on this occasion.