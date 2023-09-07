Thursday, September 07, 2023
Punjab Sports Dept holds Defence Day events 

STAFF REPORT
September 07, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Punjab Sports Department has organised several sports events across the province on Wednesday to celebrate the 58th Defence Day of Pakistan in a befitting man­ner. Punjab Sports Depart­ment organised a hockey match at APS Model Town ground to pay tribute to the great sacrifices of Pakistan Army. The Inter-Club Junior Boys and Girls Karate Cham­pionship was held in Baha­walpur Division at Dring Stadium under the supervi­sion of DSO Amir Hameed while in Sahiwal Division, a traditional wrestling (Desi Kushti) event was conduct­ed. In Gujranwala Division, Inter-School Football Tour­nament was played under the supervision of DSO Man­zar Shah Fareed. Director Secondary School Education Dr Jawad Waheed Shirazi and Assistant Director Phys­ical Education Shabbar Raza were the guests of honour on this occasion.

