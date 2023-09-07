Thursday, September 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rescue 1122 launches motorcycle ambulance service in Peshawar

APP
September 07, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   On Wednesday, the emergency service Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rescue-1122, started a motorcycle ambulance service in Peshawar with the support of the World Health Organization. Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khateer Ahmed said the motorcycle service would ensure timely emergency services during traffic jams and road closures. It would act as a first responder as soon as an emergency call is received, he said, adding that the motorcycle ambulance is equipped with a BP set, glucometer, pulse oximeter, nebulizer, cervical collars, oxygen cylinders, tourniquets, first aid equipment, and medicines.

Dr. Khateer said that a Rescue 1122 emergency medical technician would drive the bike and provide medical aid to the sick or injured on the spot. The DG said that the service would gradually be extended to other districts.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1693964473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023