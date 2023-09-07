SCAT Airlines, Hashoo Group announce historic partnership to boost Pakistan-Kazakhstan tourism

LAHORE-In a momentous partnership, SCAT Airlines, a Kazakhstan-based air carrier known for its European safety standards and a fleet of over 35 aircraft, and Hashoo Group, Pakistan’s largest hospitality conglomerate, renowned for its iconic hotels and resorts including Pearl-Continental hotels, PC Legacy, and Hotel One, have joined forces to facilitate direct flight operations between Lahore and Almaty with two weekly frequencies.

In this regard, Hashoo Group hosted an interactive and informative conference at Pearl-Continental Hotel Lahore. Present at the event were His Excellency, Mr Yarzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan, His Excellency, Mr Noman Bashir Bhatti, Ambassador of Pakistan (via Zoom from Kazakhstan), Mr Haseeb Gardezi, COO, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, Mr Rizwan Qaiser, CEO, Nexus Global (SCAT Airlines Pakistan’s JV Partner), and representatives from the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and Kazakh Tourism. At the press conference, Mr Haseeb Gardezi said, “The primary goal of this groundbreaking air connectivity initiative was the promotion of tourism, cultural exchange, and business synergies between the two nations.” He further added, “This event has not only showcased tourism products from Pakistan and Kazakhstan. The interactions between reputable tour operators from Kazakhstan and potential travel business partners in Pakistan have facilitated discussions on ways to amplify collaboration between the two nations.”

Mr Rizwan Qaiser expressed his gratitude to Hashoo Group for their partnership, foreseeing a fruitful journey towards mutual success and a vibrant role in advancing tourism and hospitality ventures between Pakistan and Kazakhstan. He also emphasised that despite abundant cultural and religious affinities and immense trade and investment potential, the business and tourism exchange between the two countries had remained disappointingly low due to a lack of connectivity, insufficient awareness, and limited communication among business entities. He highlighted the substantial reduction in travel time from 15-20 hours to 2.30 hours, thanks to collaborative efforts, support from diplomatic channels, and the business community