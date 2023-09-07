SCCI urges govt to reduce power rates, review accords with IPPs

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Acting President, Ijaz Khan Afridi, has urged the federal government to reduce electricity prices by reviewing agreements with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Ijaz Afridi, while addressing a delegation of traders here on Wednesday, stated that the country’s economy is still at a crossroads.

He held IPPs responsible for the prevailing energy crisis and the increase in electricity tariffs and asked the government to conduct a thorough audit of IPPs and reduce electricity prices.

The SCCI’s acting chief warned that a new wave of inflation will occur if the prices of electricity and petroleum products increase further. He went on to say that the cost of doing business and industrial production has increased exponentially due to consistent increases in electricity and gas tariffs, as well as fuel prices. He emphasized that rising prices of electricity, gas, and petroleum commodities are unfavourable for the national economy.

Therefore, he urged the government to formulate business-friendly policies in consultation with chambers, traders, and relevant stakeholders. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is producing low-cost electricity, but the same electricity is sold at high rates, which is completely unjust to the people of the province, Mr. Afridi said.