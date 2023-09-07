Selection of deserving students of AIMC made by AWT

LAHORE - As per Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between social welfare organization ‘Allah walay Trust’ (AWT) and Punjab Higher Education Commis­sion (PHEC) along with 6 public sector institutions to cater educational ex­penses of the deserving students, who are doing their professional degrees from following institutions of Lahore i.e., Fatima Jinnah Medical University, King Edward Medical University, Pun­jab Dental College, University of Pun­jab, University of Engineering and Technology and Allama Iqbal Medi­cal College. Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, Director scholarships program and team of Allah walay Trust conducted interviews of 50 deserving students of Allama Iqbal Medical College and 48 cases were approved. The selected students will be provided fees, hostel, mess and transport expenses. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Butt said that AWT is committed to provide the deserving students with best possible free edu­cation and this program is a major step forward to bring qualitative change in society. He further stated that during this year, the AWT has distributed an amount of 17.3 million rupees to 275 deserving students of the prescribed institutions. Shahid Lone, Chairman, AWT stated that we have also been providing free meal to hundreds of stu­dents of various public sector primary schools of Lahore, have established various water filtration plants, numer­ous health facilities free of charge to the needy people across the country. Now AWT has started providing free education to deserving students, doing professional degrees. He added that the MOU with the Punjab Higher Edu­cation Commission (PHEC) is an im­portant landmark in this endeavor. Dr Butt shared that provision of financial assistance to the deserving students by AWT is a commendable initiative which will help them to continue their educa­tion without any fear and burden for a bright future, he said.