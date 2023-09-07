Thursday, September 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

September 6 is day of our national unity: Sharjeel Memon

APP
September 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party leader and for­mer provincial minister Shar­jeel Inam Memon, has said that September 6 is the day of our national unity, solidar­ity, and patriotism here on Tuesday. In his message on the occasion of Defence Day, the former minister said “This day renews national enthusi­asm, unity, faith, and belief”. Sharjeel Memon said, “The na­tion cannot forget the eternal sacrifices of our martyrs, and we salute the martyrs who defeated the enemy’s ambi­tions by sacrificing their lives in the September 1965 war.” Memon said that our future generations will continue to be proud of the day of Septem­ber 6, as our heroes laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland. He said, “The defence of our motherland is invincible, and all nefarious intentions against our country will be thwarted.”

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1693964473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023