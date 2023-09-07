Thursday, September 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Shehbaz Sharif emphasises unity, military might, economic growth for survival

Shehbaz Sharif emphasises unity, military might, economic growth for survival
APP
September 07, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed that a na­tion’s survival depended on the harmonious blend of a formidable military, a co­hesive society, and ongoing economic progress. In his message on Defense Day, he emphasized that the lessons from the September war served as a reminder of the vital need to revive the same spirit, unity, and determina­tion it once embodied. Hon­oring the martyrs and vet­erans on Pakistan Defense Day, Shehbaz remarked that the September War stood as a significant day in the illus­trious history when the peo­ple and the army valiantly risked their lives to defend the motherland. The PML-N leader remarked, “This day commemorates the tri­umph of Pakistan’s resilient people and armed forces against a much larger foe. During the September War, Pakistan’s Air Force, Navy, and Army demonstrated unparalleled courage, valor, and professionalism.” In the face of an enemy challenge, he highlighted how the na­tion united, emphasizing the need for a similar unity today, driven by the spirit of the September War. This unity is deemed crucial for Pakistan’s defense, develop­ment, and prosperity goals. He also prayed for the mar­tyrs’ honor and those who sacrificed for Pakistan.

LDA demolishes several illegal constructions

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1693964473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023