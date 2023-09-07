SIFC urges businessmen to act as its ambassadors to attract investment

ISLAMABAD - The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), in an important meet­ing with the business community and economic experts of Lahore, urged the businessmen to act as its ambassador to attract investment for the country.

After Karachi, the SIFC had held a special meeting with the business community and economic experts of Lahore on Wednesday, an official source said. The SIFC team gave a comprehensive briefing on a positive outlook on investment. The meeting identified the best opportunities for investors in Pakistan’s key sectors of agriculture, livestock, IT, minerals and energy. Apart from this, efforts at the policy level through the SIFC Forum to improve the overall invest­ment climate were also highlighted. The business community was taken into confidence and were assured of all support and facilitation to fulfill such efforts from private investors.

The event concluded with an in­teractive session, which provided an opportunity for the business community to exchange ideas on investment. The business commu­nity expressed keen interest in the various investment opportunities offered through the SIFC platform and key questions related to the investment environment in gen­eral. These meetings of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) will continue in the future.