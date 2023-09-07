Solarisation in full swing in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD - Motivated by the solar donation drive launched by China in Gwadar in phases over the last few years that facilitates more than 4,000 locals and helps mitigate their power outage woes, the solarisation of Gwadar is gaining momentum.

In the ‘Dashti Market’ and ‘Airport Road Market’, two main electronic markets in Gwadar, there used to be a considerable rush of customers battered by long-hour power breakdowns since the onset of the sweltering season of summer.

Three years back, these markets did not have solar panels, batteries, or operating systems, according to Gwadar Pro.

After China unveiled the initiative of distributing solar systems among the most deserving groups in Gwadar that turned their electricity nightmares into pleasant life, awareness started gripping the people of Gwadar with insights that solar system is a key solution to power outages.

According to an official of the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, sales of solar panels and systems are booming in Gwadar as residential and commercial buildings are being solarised.

Wasim Baloch, a trader of Dashti Electronic market, told Gwadar Pro that among his customers, 40 percent are interested in buying solar systems for homes or outlets.

When Noor Muhammad, a customer at Airport Road Market, was asked about his reason for purchasing solar sets, he said that perpetual power failure has become a pain in the neck. Going solar is the sole solution for him to get rid of the load-shedding menace, he added.

Locals who are the beneficiaries of solar systems donated by China said, “Power breakdown is no problem now, we are rescued as China’s solar systems continue to serve the unserved people of Gwadar,” said Abdul Rashid, fisherman and resident of the Gazarwaan area near Masjid-e-Aqsa in Gwadar Old City.

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment donated 4,000 sets of solar photovoltaic systems and LED lights last year.