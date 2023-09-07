Strict security on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

LAHORE - On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, foolproof security arrange­ments have been made for the se­curity of mourning processions and gatherings across the province to­day (September 7), on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.). About 677 majlis and 378 mourn­ing processions will be held across the Punjab, including the provincial capital Lahore, for the security of which more than 30,000 officers, of­ficials, and volunteers will perform their duties. More than 7,000 of­ficers, officials, and volunteers will be deployed for the security of 44 majlis and five main mourning pro­cessions in Lahore, and all available resources, including modern tech­nology, will be used in the security arrangements. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that on the occasion of the annual Urs of Hazrat Usman Ali Hajwiri known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA.) in Lahore, full of measures should be taken for the security of the pilgrims coming from all over the country, and special measures should be taken to maintain the flow of traffic through alternative routes so that the citizens face minimum problems. IG Punjab further said that there should be continuous coordination with all stakehold­ers, including community leaders, scholars, and Aman committees, for the security arrangements of mourning processions and maja­lis. Mourning processions, Majlis, and Urs events will be continuously monitored from Safe City cameras and control rooms. IG Punjab has directed the RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs to self-monitor the security arrange­ments of the mourning processions and majalis held across the province and deploy snipers on the rooftops of the buildings falling in the routes of the mourning processions. Lady