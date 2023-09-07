Subhan Karim, a rising football star from Balochistan 

ISLAMABAD - Subhan Karim emerged as a rising star from Balochistan after he showed remarkable performance in the ongoing Under-16 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF). Pakistan downed Bhutan by 2-1 in the opening match of SAFF U16 Championship on Sep 2, thanks to a beautiful goal by Subhan. Similarly, in the second match on Sep 5, Subhan scored a remarkable goal pushing Pakistan a 3-0 win over Maldives. Due to his remarkable performances, Subhan has become a role model for youth, especially of the province. The emergence of players like Subhan at international level will promote unity and patriotism among the Balochistan youth. Subhan’s success proved that with dedication, hard work and guidance, youth from any area can promote a positive image of the country.