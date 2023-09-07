Thursday, September 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Subhan Karim, a rising football star from Balochistan 

APP
September 07, 2023
Sports

ISLAMABAD - Subhan Karim emerged as a rising star from Balochistan after he showed remarkable per­formance in the ongoing Un­der-16 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF). Pakistan downed Bhutan by 2-1 in the opening match of SAFF U16 Championship on Sep 2, thanks to a beautiful goal by Subhan. Similarly, in the second match on Sep 5, Sub­han scored a remarkable goal pushing Pakistan a 3-0 win over Maldives. Due to his re­markable performances, Sub­han has become a role model for youth, especially of the province. The emergence of players like Subhan at inter­national level will promote unity and patriotism among the Balochistan youth. Sub­han’s success proved that with dedication, hard work and guidance, youth from any area can promote a positive image of the country. 

Tags:

APP

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1693964473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023