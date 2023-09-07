Subhan Karim, a rising football star from Balochistan 

ISLAMABAD - Subhan Karim emerged as a rising star from Balochistan after he showed remarkable per­formance in the ongoing Un­der-16 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF). Pakistan downed Bhutan by 2-1 in the opening match of SAFF U16 Championship on Sep 2, thanks to a beautiful goal by Subhan. Similarly, in the second match on Sep 5, Sub­han scored a remarkable goal pushing Pakistan a 3-0 win over Maldives. Due to his re­markable performances, Sub­han has become a role model for youth, especially of the province. The emergence of players like Subhan at inter­national level will promote unity and patriotism among the Balochistan youth. Sub­han’s success proved that with dedication, hard work and guidance, youth from any area can promote a positive image of the country.