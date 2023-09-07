Thursday, September 07, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three seminary teachers injured in firing

Agencies
September 07, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Uniden­tified armed men opened in­discriminate firing on three teachers of Dar-Ul-Aloom Isla­mia Khahrad in the metropo­lis, police said on Wednesday. As a result of firing, Maulana Qari Khuram Shahzad, Qari Altaf and Qari Madni were injured and attackers fled the scene. The injured were rushed to hospital where condition of Qari Khuram Shahzad who received four bullets in chest and head was stated to be critical. Heavy contingent of police reached the scene of crime and cor­doning off the area launched search operation for the as­sailants. Reasons behind the attack was not ascertained yet, however, the police after registering a case into the inci­dent started investigation.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1693964473.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023