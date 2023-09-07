Three seminary teachers injured in firing

KARACHI - Uniden­tified armed men opened in­discriminate firing on three teachers of Dar-Ul-Aloom Isla­mia Khahrad in the metropo­lis, police said on Wednesday. As a result of firing, Maulana Qari Khuram Shahzad, Qari Altaf and Qari Madni were injured and attackers fled the scene. The injured were rushed to hospital where condition of Qari Khuram Shahzad who received four bullets in chest and head was stated to be critical. Heavy contingent of police reached the scene of crime and cor­doning off the area launched search operation for the as­sailants. Reasons behind the attack was not ascertained yet, however, the police after registering a case into the inci­dent started investigation.