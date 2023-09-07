Three seminary teachers injured in firing

KARACHI - Unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate firing on three teachers of Dar-Ul-Aloom Islamia Khahrad in the metropolis, police said on Wednesday. As a result of firing, Maulana Qari Khuram Shahzad, Qari Altaf and Qari Madni were injured and attackers fled the scene. The injured were rushed to hospital where condition of Qari Khuram Shahzad who received four bullets in chest and head was stated to be critical. Heavy contingent of police reached the scene of crime and cordoning off the area launched search operation for the assailants. Reasons behind the attack was not ascertained yet, however, the police after registering a case into the incident started investigation.