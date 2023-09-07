Traders of F-6 meet CPO Safe City

ISLAMABAD-Following the special directions of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officers (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, CPO Safe City/Traffic along with SSP Safe City hold a meeting with the traders of F-6 Markaz at the Safe City Islamabad, a public relations officer said on Wednesday. He said that during the meeting the traders from the F-6 Markaz requested the improvement of the current cameras installed in the market with the assistance of the Islamabad Capital Police technical team. They also requested suggestions for proper parking facilities and traffic management with the cooperation of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Police. On this occasion, CPO Safe City/Traffic assured the traders that the Islamabad Capital Police technical team will collaborate with them for the maintenance of the current security system. He also assured them that the team would work closely to improve the camera surveillance. Furthermore, the traders also visited the Police Operation Center,

Data Hub Unit, E-Challan System, and Emergency Call Center with the CPO Safe City/ Traffic. The trader delegation acknowledged the professional capabilities of the Islamabad Capital Police and expressed their gratitude to ICCPO and his team for this successful visit.