Turkish Commander visits Pak Navy HQ

ISLAMABAD - Commander Turkish Na­val Forces, Admiral Ercüment TATLIOGLU visited Naval Head­quarters Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff Ad­miral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. Upon arrival at the Na­val Headquarters, the dignitary was received by Chief of the Na­val Staff. A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour. The Chief of Turkish Navy laid floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument and afterwards was introduced to Principal Staff Officers of Naval Headquarters. Later, Admiral Ercüment called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office, where profession­al matters of mutual interests, regional maritime security en­vironment and bilateral naval collaboration were discussed. Various avenues of cooperation including training, exchange of visits and conduct of bilater­al naval exercises between the two Navies were also focused. The Naval Chief highlighted Pa­kistan Navy’s initiatives to en­sure maritime security and peace in the region through Re­gional Maritime Security Pa­trols. The visiting Admiral ac­knowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative mari­time security in the region. He also appreciated Pakistan Na­vy’s role for providing human­itarian aid amid recent devas­tating earthquake at Turkiye.