Turkish Commander visits Pak Navy HQ

ISLAMABAD - Commander Turkish Naval Forces, Admiral Ercüment TATLIOGLU visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. Upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, the dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour. The Chief of Turkish Navy laid floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument and afterwards was introduced to Principal Staff Officers of Naval Headquarters. Later, Admiral Ercüment called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office, where professional matters of mutual interests, regional maritime security environment and bilateral naval collaboration were discussed. Various avenues of cooperation including training, exchange of visits and conduct of bilateral naval exercises between the two Navies were also focused. The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s initiatives to ensure maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols. The visiting Admiral acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region. He also appreciated Pakistan Navy’s role for providing humanitarian aid amid recent devastating earthquake at Turkiye.