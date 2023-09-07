US embassy joins others to celebrate women-led start-up competition winners

ISLAMABAD-US Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer yesterday joined the US-Pakistan Women’s Council and Paklaunch in announcing the winners of a pitch competition for women-led startups at a ceremony today at National Science and Technology Park.

First Prize was won by Arooba Tayab of TheEPO.com for “Revolutionizing B2B eProcurement as per Global Compliances/ Standard Operating Procedures.”

The first runner-up was Aiman Khan of SLOSH AI Solutions for “Systems with Life-Changing and Optimal Solutions for Humanity.”

The second runner-up was Romana Rafi of Technoknowledge Pvt. Ltd. for “Coding is Today’s Language of Creativity: All Our Children Deserve a Chance to Become Creators instead of Consumers of Computer Science.”

The three winners will receive expert-level, one-on-one mentoring through Paklaunch and Amazon Web Services (AWS) and will be showcased to potential clients and investors. The ceremony marked the culmination of a months-long competitive process. More than 1,000 women-led start-ups applied for 50 available slots. Of those 50, fifteen were chosen as finalists to travel to Islamabad and pitch their ideas before a distinguished panel of judges, including Paklaunch founder Aly Fahd and 500 Global Chief Operating Officer Courtney Powell.

Deputy Chief of Mission Schofer praised the finalists in his remarks. “Today’s finalists have brought incredible innovation, courage, and creativity to this competition, with pitches that respond to real-life issues facing Pakistanis. Getting to this point has taken a lot of hard work and determination. It’s been an extremely competitive process. I hope that you are as proud of yourselves as we are of each of you,” the senior diplomat said.

Since 2012, the US Mission to Pakistan has funded more than 181 entrepreneurship-related projects valued at $ 14.7 million.