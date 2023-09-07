Venice entry fee will start next year

VENICE-Venice has finally revealed the details for its entrance fee, making it the first city in the world to charge daytripper visitors. Starting in spring 2024, visitors to the floating city will have to pay 5 Euros ($5.40) to enter on peak days if they’re not staying the night.

But this isn’t a permanent move yet, the Venice authorities have committed to a 30-day “experiment,” according to mayor Luigi Brugnaro, who shared the news on Twitter/X.

Rather than operating over a calendar month, the authorities will scatter the chargeable days across the year, picking the days which are predicted to be busiest, for example holiday weekends and peak Carnival periods. In a statement, the council said that “the aim is to discourage day tourism in certain periods.” It added that a forthcoming resolution will set out the dates on which the fee will be applicable. Day trippers over the age of 14 entering the “old city” of Venice, the entirety of the lagoon city will have to pay. Exemptions exist for locals, commuters and those with second homes in the city, who have paid local property tax as well as for tourists who are staying overnight in the municipality, and those who are participating in sporting events. Those with exemptions will still have to register online to book their trip. The move falls short of what was previously proposed. Since 2019, the city authorities had been debating a “contributo di accesso” (access fee) for all daytrippers, throughout the year, on a sliding scale from 3 euros to 10 euros. That top 10 euros figure has now been reduced to a provisional 5 euros. Those only visiting the “minor islands” of the lagoon will also be exempted, meaning that, as the wording currently stands, tourists only visiting Burano or Murano – two islands which suffer from overtourism wouldn’t have to pay if they got there directly. However, most visitors from outside the Veneto region pass through the city to reach them, so would still have to pay. Simone Venturini, the city councilor for tourism, said in a statement that changes had been made from the original proposal after taking onboard the thoughts of citizens and opposition councilors. “Aware of the urgency to find a new balance between the rights of those who live, work and study in Venice, and those who visit the city, we are setting ourselves up as global frontrunners,” he said in a statement. “On certain days and in certain periods, we need innovative management of footfall flow, in order to stem daytripper tourism. “Tourism management is a priority for the future of our city – a city that will always remain open to everyone.”