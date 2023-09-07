Zyp raises $1.2m for launching made-in-Pakistan electric bikes

ISLAMABAD-Zyp Technologies a burgeoning force in the electric mobility sector, announces raising $1.2 million seed capital investment led by Indus Valley Capital for launching made-in-Pakistan electric bikes.

With the key investment of $1.2 million, Zyp is driving mass-market adoption of electric mobility in Pakistan by addressing three key hurdles to adoption: high upfront cost, range anxiety, long charging times, said a press statement issued here Wednesday. Zyp achieves this through their indigenously developed product portfolio that includes purpose built electric motorcycles, innovative battery swap stations, proprietary and patent pending battery architecture, cloud software and mobile apps.

With climate change and rising fuel prices in Pakistan, the urgency to electrify transportation has never been greater. Zyp’s solutions enable motorcycle fleet operators to save up to 70 percent on fuel costs and eliminate air polluting emissions, making their operations environmentally sustainable and profitable. Aatif Awan, founding partner at Indus Valley Capital, said: “With its vision to electrify the 25 million motorbikes in Pakistan, Zyp is building one of the most important products Pakistan needs to help solve the trade imbalance and high inflation. Zyp team has meticulously designed their electric motorbikes and battery swapping to perform well in the local environment, creating a remarkable indigenous solution we’re proud to back.”