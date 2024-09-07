11 accused held

LODHRAN - District police claimed to have arrested 11 suspects during various raids across the district, here on Friday. According to a police spokesperson, on the directions of the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) and the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP), District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz launched a crackdown against criminal elements in the district and recovered 850 grams of hashish, 114 litres of wine, two pistols, one revolver, one repeater and 10 bullets from the arrested suspects. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations were underway.