192 people selected for Apni Chhat Apna Ghar porgramme in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - The first phase of the balloting for the housing project “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar”, initiated for low-income families, was held under the auspices of the Punjab Information Technology Board in Lahore and 192 people, out of 4,487 eligible individuals, from Bahawalpur district were also selected through balloting.

Punjab Housing and Town Planning Director General (DG) Saif Anwar Jappa and the deputy commissioners of the relevant districts participated via video-link in the balloting. DC Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa also joined via video link from the commissioner’s office in Bahawalpur to oversee the balloting process.

Director Punjab Housing and Town Planning Rao Shafiqur Rehman, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, and other relevant officials were also present.

DC inaugurates anti-polio drive, vaccination to start from Sept 9

Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa inaugurated the five-day anti-polio drive by administering vaccine drops to children at his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bahawalpur City Dr Sana Ramchand, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bahawalpur Sadr Ahmed Sher Gondal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Amir Bashir, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Khalid Channar, Deputy District Health Officers, representatives of WHO, and parents were also present.

A meeting was also held under the chairmanship of DC Zaheer Jappa to review the arrangements made for the polio vaccination campaign. During the campaign, over 824,000 children under the age of five will be vaccinated against polio.

District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr Khalid Channar told the meeting that from September 9 to 11, polio teams would visit homes to administer polio prevention vaccine to children under five, and any children left out would receive the vaccine during catch-up activities on September 12 and 13. He mentioned that during the anti-polio campaign, 3,276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams had been formed, while 132 union council monitoring officers have been appointed. He further stated that the services of Boy Scouts have been utilised during the anti-polio campaign.