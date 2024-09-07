21st Int’l 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan Mega Exhibition inaugurated

LAHORE - 21st International 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan, country’s pioneer and biggest exhibition for plastic, printing and packaging industry organised by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd., opened its doors on 5th September 2024 at Expo Centre, Lahore.

The exhibition was inaugurated by chief guest Kashif Anwar, president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO Fakt Exhibitions, in the presence of other renowned industry names. Kashif Anwar stated: “Fakt Exhibitions has taken a wonderful initiative by organizing 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan Exhibition, which provides a rewarding opportunity for plastic, printing and packaging industry to demonstrate state-of-the-art machinery and technology.” He further added that exhibitions like 3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan have played a pivotal role in strengthening the industries, providing business, employment opportunities, uplifting the trade and economy of Pakistan.

Saleem Khan Tanoli said: “3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan Exhibition plays a crucial role in advancing the industry. It serves as an important platform for professionals to stay updated on the latest trends and technological developments, strengthening the ties between industry players and buyers.”

More than 300 exhibiting companies from 15 countries including Austria, China, Germany, Iran, Italy, Pakistan, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, UK, USA and Vietnam etc. displayed a wide and exquisite range of innovative machinery, technology and solutions.

3P Plas Print Pack Pakistan Exhibition will take place till 7th September 2024 providing the trade visitors an ideal opportunity to meet with the leading national and international companies of plastic, printing and packaging industry.