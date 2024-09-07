38th Khwarizmi Int’l Award announced

ISLAMABAD - COMSTECH, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation, has announced the 38th Khwarizmi International Award (KIA) for 2024 to recognize and celebrate outstanding scientific achievements by researchers, inventors, and innovators from across the globe. According to an official of COMSTECH, the awards have been announced by the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology in partnership with the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH). The deadline for submission of entries is November 01, 2024, with the laureates being announced in January 2025. This prestigious award offers global recognition for advancements in various fields, ranging from Aerospace and Agriculture to Nanotechnology, Information Technology, and Medical Sciences, the official informed.

The participants can submit their contributions in a broad range of scientific and technological disciplines, including Aerospace; Agriculture, Natural Resources, Animal Sciences, Veterinary Medicine; Basic Sciences, Biotechnology and Basic Medical Sciences; Civil Engineering; Electrical and Computer Engineering; Green Technology; Industrial and technology Management; Mechanical Engineering, Medical Sciences, and Nanotechnology; Digital Economy, among others.

The eligible candidates are encouraged to apply online through the official web link: http://www.khwarizmi.ir where comprehensive submission guidelines are available while they can also contact the COMSTECH Secretariat.

The Khwarizmi International Award, presented annually, honors the legacy of Muhammad Ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi, the 9th-century Persian mathematician and astronomer whose pioneering work laid the foundation for algebra and modern computation.

The award highlights scientific excellence and fosters innovation among the international scientific community, recognizing those who have made remarkable contributions to their respective fields.

Established in memory of al-Khwarizmi, the award serves as a global platform to celebrate scientific advancements and innovations that have a significant impact on society.

By encouraging cutting-edge research and development, the award reinforces the importance of science and technology in solving global challenges.

COMSTECH, as a key body within the OIC, continues to play a vital role in advancing scientific research, education, and development within the Islamic world.

Through initiatives like the Khwarizmi International Award, COMSTECH seeks to strengthen the capabilities of OIC member states and promote a future driven by technological innovation and scientific breakthroughs.