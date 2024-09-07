All out efforts to control dengue, says Special Secretary Health

Rawalpindi - Special Secretary of Health, Muhammad Iqbal on Friday stressed utilizing all resources to control dengue fever.

He directed the concerned authorities to further speed up the efforts and surveillance activities along with ongoing campaigns in this regard. The special secretary remarked this during a meeting presided over by him on the anti-dengue campaign which was held at DC Office.

During the meeting, the dengue situation and other related administrative issues were reviewed. The chair was apprised that the work is being done on a large scale in the entire district.

The secretary directed the administration that any dengue suspect should be admitted to the hospital till his medical reports become negative.

“Take timely action, give a speedy response to dengue cases, spray properly on affected areas”, he said. The special secretary emphasized on paying special focus on high-risk union councils with targeted dengue surveillance teams. He appreciated health authorities’ deployment of officers and personnel of relevant institutions for monitoring is commendable.

Earlier, DC Hassan Waqar briefed the chair that 131 patients have been confirmed to date since Jan 2024 which is less than those in last year’s 299 dengue patients. He informed that 97 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals, whereas, 33 dengue patients were under treatment in different hospitals. The deputy commissioner informed the meeting that FIRs were registered against 2392 persons for violation of dengue SOPs, 1911 challans were issued and 647 commercial buildings were sealed. A fine of Rs. 1.2 million has been imposed for the violations, he said.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Zunaira Aftab, Assistant Commissioners, CEO of Health, DDHOs and other relevant departments.