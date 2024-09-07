Saturday, September 07, 2024
ANF arrests 2 drug dealers

APP
September 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting two operations in Quetta managed to arrest two drug dealers with 2 kg Ice and 40 intoxicated tablets.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in a raid, ANF arrested a drug dealer, a resident of Pashin with 2 kg Ice from a hotel near a university.

The second suspect, a resident of Pashin, was also arrested with 40 intoxicated tablets from a residential area adjacent to a university.  During the investigation, both suspects confessed to selling drugs to university students.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

The spokesman said that an operation was launched across the country to net drug dealers supplying drugs in educational institutions. 

The cooperation of the nation is indispensable to make educational institutions safe and drug free.

