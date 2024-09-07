Armed Forces ready to respond to any challenge: President

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy has inducted two state-of-the-art ships in its fleet, a major milestone in capacity building of the navy. A graceful ceremony for induction of MILGEM Class Corvette PNS BABUR and Off-shore Patrol Vessel PNS HUNAIN was held at PN Dockyard Karachi. President As-if Ali Zardari graced the occasion as chief guest. PNS BABUR is a multipurpose Ship built and commissioned at Istanbul Naval Shipyard on 23 Sep 23. PNS HUNAIN, an Offshore Patrol Vessel was built and commissioned at DAMEN Shipyard, Romania on 25 Jul 24.

Speaking on the occasion, the president dilated upon the precarious geo-strategic environment in the Indian Ocean and the need to have a potent Naval force to counter growing traditional and non-traditional challenges. He re-marked that induction of state of the art ships on Defence Day of Pakistan is a milestone achievement. He reiterated that induction of these ships in PN Fleet will consolidate and enable the Fleet to meet its ever-growing opera-tional responsibilities.

According to a press release received here Friday, the chief guest also men-tioned that PN Ships BABUR and HUNAIN equipped with state-of-the-art weapons, sensors and robust machinery, will In Sha Allah serve Pakistan Navy for years to come. He formally handed over the ships’ scrolls to the Commander Pakistan Fleet which marked the induction of PN Ships BABUR and HUNAIN in PN Fleet. In his welcome address, the Chief of the Naval Staff termed the induction of these ships in PN Fleet as a major milestone in capacity building of PN Fleet. He acknowledged the government’s full support for providing best pos-sible resources for this purpose. He also acknowledged the professional com-petence of M/s ASFAT, Istanbul Shipyard, DAMEN Shipyard Galati Romania and the entire project team for delivering potent ships which showcased the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between friendly countries. The ceremony was also attended by Bilal Burdali, Deputy Minister of National Defence Turkiye, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of the Naval Staff, senior reps of construction yards, political leadership and high rank-ing officials of the Armed Forces.