Attock police arrest 7 outlaws

ATTOCK - Police have arrested seven out laws from different areas of Attock district. During the first attempt police arrested an inter provincial drug smuggler and recovered 10 kg hashish from his possession. Case has been registered against him and sent behind the bars. As per details, at Mankoor check post in the limits of Jand police station, a hiace coming from Kohat was stopped by police for routine checking. Manzoor Ahmad r/o Nowshera traveling by the mentioned hiace was found suspicious and was checked thoroughly and 10 kg hashish was recovered from him. In other three attempts, police arrested Muhammad Haroon, Ali Arshad, Muhammad Bashir, Faisal, Naveed Masih and Raheel Masih involved in manhandling and snatching valuables from people, respectively. Cases have been registered against them and have been sent behind the bars.