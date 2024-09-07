Bahawalpur Police enhance community engagement by holding open courts at mosques

Bahawalpur - District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan emphasised on Friday that the police remain dedicated to safeguarding the public. In accordance with the directives of the Punjab IGP, DPO Bahawalpur has launched a new initiative to address citizens’ concerns directly at their doorstep. As part of the open door policy, the DPO held a public court session at Jamia Masjid in the Mehria area of Police Station Sadr Bahawalpur. During these sessions, both collective and individual grievances were addressed, and immediate instructions were given to the relevant officers to resolve these issues. Similarly, Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) conducted open court hearings in mosques throughout their respective jurisdictions on Fridays. They listened to the concerns of the public in detail and committed to delivering justice based on merit.

DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan stated that these open court sessions will continue in mosques to ensure that citizens’ issues are resolved at their local community level. The police have also introduced various measures to enhance public convenience, including free crime registration, service counters, security centres, licensing centres, and a Measaq Centre. The details of the police response to 15 emergency calls during these mosque-based open courts were also provided.

He reiterated that delivering justice is the police’s foremost responsibility, and all field officers are dedicated to this cause. The Bahawalpur Police remain committed to protecting and serving the public.