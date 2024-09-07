BEOE blacklists 40 technical trade centers over fraud

The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE), a department under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HD), has blacklisted approximately 40 technical trade centers nationwide following complaints and fraud cases involving innocent citizens.

An official source stated that BEOE’s primary role is to regulate emigration under the Emigration Ordinance of 1979 and facilitate the emigration of Pakistani citizens. The department also ensures the protection and welfare of emigrants, while advising the Federal Government on emigration policies and procedures.

Additionally, the BEOE monitors Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) through seven Protectorates of Emigrants Offices and manages the licensing process for these promoters, the source added.

The bureau also offers pre-departure briefings and mandatory insurance coverage for Pakistani workers abroad. Its key responsibilities include negotiating Memorandums of Understanding with foreign countries for manpower export and managing the State Life Emigrants Insurance Fund (SLEIF).

The official advised prospective foreign job-seekers to contact only registered Overseas Employment Promoters to avoid wasting time, money, and effort. Currently, only 2,577 OEP licenses are valid, while more than 5,048 have been declared invalid. Of these, 670 licenses were canceled for various reasons, 805 expired, and the remaining were voluntarily surrendered. Job-seekers were urged to regularly visit the BEOE’s official website for the latest and accurate information to protect themselves from unauthorized OEPs.

The BEOE continues to fulfill its mandate of regulating emigration, promoting overseas employment for Pakistani citizens, and safeguarding the interests of emigrants.