Saturday, September 07, 2024
Boeing's Starliner returns to Earth after extended mission, crew remains on ISS

Anadolu
4:53 PM | September 07, 2024
Astronauts to return on Elon Musk's SpaceX Dragon spacecraft in February
Yasin Gungor  |07.09.2024 - Update : 07.09.2024
 
 

 
ISTANBUL

NASA announced that Boeing's uncrewed Starliner spacecraft landed at New Mexico's White Sands Space Harbor at 0400GMT Saturday.

The spacecraft was undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 2204GMT Friday for its return to Earth.

The capsule was scheduled for a deorbit burn at 0317GMT Saturday, with a targeted landing at the space harbor in the southwestern US state of New Mexico.

Boeing said drogue parachutes were utilized to reduce the speed of the Starliner and enhance drag, while three primary parachutes guided the spacecraft toward its designated landing area. Additionally, airbags were activated to soften the impact as the Starliner touched down on the desert terrain.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who were originally scheduled to return on the Starliner, will remain aboard the ISS until February 2025, extending their mission from eight days to more than eight months. They are expected to return to Earth on Elon Musk's SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

The decision to keep the astronauts on the ISS was made after NASA deemed it too risky to return them on Boeing's malfunctioning capsule.

The Starliner, which launched June 5, suffered persistent helium leaks, leading to four postponements of its return.

Anadolu

