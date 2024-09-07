Brainchild Communications redefines excellence at Dragons 2024 Awards

LAHORE - Brainchild Communications Pakistan has once again raised the bar at the Dragons 2024 Awards, securing a remarkable total of 24 awards, including multiple Golden Dragons, Silver Dragons, and Black Dragons. The awards showcase the strength and creativity across Mediavest, Publicis Media, Starcom PK, and Starcom WW, placing the agencies at the forefront of the media landscape. Among the top honors, the agencies secured several Golden Dragon Awards. Mediavest won the Best Integrated Marketing Campaign for its work with Foodpanda on the PSL 2024 campaign. Mediavest also claimed the Best Small Budget Campaign award for Dawlance’s Father’s Day campaign. Additionally, Publicis Media earned the Best Digital Campaign award for Nestle Pure Life Weather-Based AI Campaign. These accolades reflect agencies’ unwavering dedication to delivering innovative, results-driven campaigns that captivate audiences and set new industry standards.