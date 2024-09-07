China-Pakistan collaboration to revolutionise Pakistan’s arid agriculture

ISLAMABAD - China-Pakistan collaboration helps to revolutionise Pakistan’s arid agriculture, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Friday.

As per the report, adopting China’s advanced agricultural technologies and water-saving practices, especially in arid regions, Pakistan stands on the brink of a transformative opportunity.

Enhanced agricultural productivity could not only bolster food security but also elevate Pakistan to a global exporter of agricultural products.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and plays a crucial role in driving the country’s modest recovery in FY2024, with GDP growth reaching 2.38%. The sector itself expanded by 6.25%, a remarkable improvement from the 2.27% growth recorded in FY2023. This surge in agricultural productivity was driven by double-digit growth in major crop yields.

However, despite these gains, Pakistan is yet to unlock the full potential of its agricultural landscape. Of its 54 million hectares of cultivable land, less than half is being utilised.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, emphasised the importance of modernising Pakistan’s agriculture in a meeting held in Islamabad.

He revealed that 1,000 experts will be sent to China to receive training in advanced agricultural techniques including water-saving agriculture in arid areas.

“Modernising agriculture is a critical need of the hour, and agricultural education and research are among the government’s top priorities,” he stated. Iqbal further expressed confidence in Pakistan’s resources, stating, “Pakistan possesses excellent resources and brilliant minds, and with the use of modern technology in the agricultural sector, there can be a significant increase in production. I am hopeful that these 1,000 individuals, who will be trained in China, will become the architects of an agricultural revolution in the country.”

Pakistan’s arid regions continue to rely on outdated farming methods, with rudimentary techniques for crop cultivation and water management still in practice. This has resulted in large swaths of fertile land remaining underutilised, limiting the country’s agricultural growth.

In contrast, China has made remarkable strides in arid-region agriculture, particularly in its northwestern areas, where once barren lands have been converted into productive landscapes.

During a recent visit to Shaanxi, China, I witnessed China’s pioneering water-saving agricultural technologies, along with advanced research on soil, seeds, and crops.

These innovations have set global benchmarks and are empowering nations to achieve sustainable agricultural growth in challenging environments.

A beacon of these advancements is the Institute of Water-Saving Agriculture in Arid Areas of China at Northwest A&F University.

Established in 2010, the institute stands as a global leader in transforming arid landscapes into fertile grounds through cutting-edge water-saving practices.

Spread over 260 mu (approximately 42.82 acres), the institute is equipped with state-of-the-art research facilities including an irrigation hydraulics hall, crop root system observation fields, and an artificial rainfall simulation system.

The institute has established specialised research centres for crop water demand regulation, water-saving cultivation, irrigation technology, and soil and water resource management. Its advanced test platforms and scientific instruments are recognised as leading both domestically and internationally.

The facility has also become a training hub for experts from Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries and is currently collaborating with nations like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The China-Uzbekistan Water-Saving Park is one of its landmark achievements, exemplifying China’s commitment to sustainable agricultural partnerships.

Xu Jinghui, Deputy Director of the Laboratory of National Water-Saving Efficiency in Arid Areas, told Gwadar Pro that Pakistani students are currently pursuing advanced degrees at the institute.

“We are open to future cooperation with Pakistan. At present, Pakistani students are pursuing Master’s and PhD programs here, and their country stands to benefit from the knowledge and experience they will bring back,” said Jinghui.

He emphasized that Pakistan stands to gain significantly from this collaboration, noting existing partnerships in seed research and the potential for future water-saving projects.

In addressing the challenges of uneven rainfall distribution, inadequate water supply, and low precipitation utilisation, the institute has developed an innovative “four-in-one” system.

This system integrates water-blocking dams, photovoltaic-powered water lifting, water storage in cellars, and water-saving irrigation, revolutionizing crop yields and water efficiency in dry regions.