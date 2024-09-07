Saturday, September 07, 2024
China urges US to ‘maintain’ stable climate policies

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the need Friday for stable US climate policies and increased cooperation, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Wang highlighted recent progress in bilateral climate discussions in a meeting with John Podesta, senior advisor to US President Joe Biden on international climate policy.

"Since the beginning of this year, the climate change teams of both sides have communicated closely and reached a series of pragmatic cooperation results," he said.

He urged the US to "maintain policy stability" and "avoid protectionism and pan-securitization" in addressing global challenges.

The minister stressed that climate cooperation is "an integral part of the US-China relationship" and dialogue is crucial to implement the consensus reached at the San Francisco summit between the leaders of the two nations.

Podesta echoed that sentiment, describing climate change cooperation as a key component of US-China relations and global multilateral efforts.

Wang reaffirmed China's commitment to green, low-carbon development, asserting that Beijing will "certainly implement the policies it has formulated and realize the goals it has set" in addressing climate change.

