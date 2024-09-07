Chinese delegation calls on Romina; discusses green, efficient mobility solutions

ISLAMABAD - A high-level Chinese delegation Friday called on Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam and discussed multiple aspects of their ambitious plan to help Pakistan revolutionise its mass transit system for providing world-class transportation facilities to public while achieving environmental sustainability and climate resilience goals.

The delegation, comprising senior-level officials of the Chongqing CRRC Hengton Vehicle Company and Chongqing Public Transport Group Company, PowerChina International and Daewoo Pakistan Express apprised the PM’s climate aide of Pakistan Green Transport Project (PGTP), an ambitious initiative that aims at transforming the country’s public transport system to become more environmental-friendly and sustainable, a news release said.

“Basically set up under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework, PGTP is a consortium of Pakistani and Chinese transport companies, working to bring zero-emission, green transport in the country, which would benefit the common man in country, reduce petroleum import bill, ensure optimal utilization of the power generation capacity and above all improve the environmental conditions across the country,” said Faisal Ahmed Siddiqui, CEO Daewoo Pakistan Express group, who led the delegation.

Sharing further details during the meeting, Siddiqui said that MoU has already been signed among the consortium members at Pakistan Business Conference held in Schenzhen city of China in June 2024 in the presence of Federal Minister for Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan; Miniser for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal.

“Now, efforts are being expedited in support with the provincial governments to introduce electric buses, set up unified charging systems for the e-transport, and the bus stop mini shopping mall model initially in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi,” a senior official of a Chinese transport company Zhou Zheng informed Ms. Alam.

He also added that in the second phase, the same e-transport bus service and charging systems will be introduced in other cities of the country in the second phase.

“Through the e-buses network in urban centers of Pakistan through the Pakistan Green Transport Project, we aim to provide technical assistance to reduce the growth of energy consumption & related greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the transport sector in the country, while simultaneously improving urban environmental conditions and trade competitiveness,” the senior Chinese transport company official Zhou Zheng highlighted.

He said further that project also focuses on reducing carbon emissions, enhancing fuel efficiency, promoting the use of electric vehicles (EVs), improving public transport and integrating clean energy solutions such as solar-powered vehicles.

The delegation members also said that the initiative focusing on reducing air pollution levels in cities like Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad, which could be a step forward towards implementing carbon credit systems to further encourage green transport adoption in the country.

The Prime Minister’s Coordinator Romina Khurshid Alam thanked the delegation for their interest in revolutionising Pakistan’s mass transit system by introducing a network of e-buses and charging facilities.

She assured them the climate change & environmental coordination ministry’s all-out support for implementing the Pakistan Green Transport Project, saying: “The consortium of Chinese and Pakistani transport companies will be welcomed and be fully supported to implement the game-changer e-transport system in the Pakistani cities.”

“I hope the green transport project would revolutionise the country’s transportation infrastructure by promoting environmentally sustainable and efficient mobility solutions across the nation.

During the meeting Ms. Alam said the present government was committed to modernizing the country’s public transport system, which will be decent, safe and environmentally-efficient.

To achieve the goal, the government is implementing the National Electric Vehicle Policy of 2019 to promote the adoption of electric vehicles in the country by providing incentives to the e-vehicle manufacturers in the country such as reduced duties and taxes for EVs, tax rebates for manufacturers, and support for building EV charging infrastructure, said Romina Khurshid Alam.

She highlighted that cities like Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi have already introduced electric buses as part of their public transportation systems with aim to reduce air pollution and provide cleaner alternatives for environmental-friendly urban mobility facilities to the people.

Romina Khurshid Alam also highlighted Pakistan’s broader efforts to tackle climate change and meet its commitment to the Paris Agreement by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from various sectors, particularly transport.

“As one of the most populous countries in the world, Pakistan recognises the urgent need to adopt sustainable transport methods to alleviate pollution, improve air quality, and promote the well-being of its citizens,” she said.