CM Maryam pays tribute to martyrs on Defence Day

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday reached Lahore Cantonment on Pakistan’s Defense Day to commemorate great sacrifices of the nation’s heroic martyrs. She laid flowers on the martyrs’ memorial and prayed for the elevation of their ranks in Heaven. In her speech on the occasion, she said,”It is a matter of great honor and pride for me that today on Defense Day I have got an opportunity to visit the martyrs’ memorial and pay the martyrs my respects.” She added,”I had a chance to meet their families too in this prestigious event.”

Madam chief minister said,”I want to assure my countrymen that oir forces are doing a remarkable job in external defense.” She added,”When we sleep peacefully at home, they wake up to protect our borders.”

The CM internal defense of the country is the collective responsibility of all of us. She added: “Martyrs offered their lives for us, protecting their dignity and respecting their sacrifices is our collective responsibility.”

Maryam Nawaz said: “Today, I especially want to pay tribute to mothers of the martyrs, I have met them too. It is such a sentiment whose depth cannot be gauged. A mother can understand when her child goes out of the house, she waits and prays for his well-being, only when her child returns safely, she sleeps peacefully.” The chief minister observed: ”I think this emotion is also an invincible emotion that when a mother sends her child to the battlefield to protect the country. A mother knows where she is sending him and what can happen to him, she knows one day his body may come back in khaki.” She said army officers and men fight bravely on borders as the spirit of sacrifice under which the Pakistan Army sacrifices its lives is nurtured in their mothers’ laps. “Bravery is born in mother’s lap, I salute the courage of these mothers and parents.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said,”I salute the families, children and wives of the martyrs.” She added,”What can I say to honor the sacrifices of martyrs and their families, we feel belittled.” Madam Chief Minister said,”Sacrifices of martyrs is the red line of any living nation, crossing it is not tolerated by any patriot.” She prayed,”May Allah bless Pakistan, long live Pakistan! Ameen” The CM paid tribute to the great sacrifices of martyrs. She met families of the martyrs and expressed her compassion to the children of the martyrs.