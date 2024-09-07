Court grants bail to Natasha in car accident case

KARACHI - The Additional District and Sessions Court East Karachi has granted bail to Natasha Danish, the accused in the Carzaz accident case. The court approved her bail against a bond of one lakh rupees. The decision came after the court had reserved its judgment earlier in the day. During the hearing, Natasha Danish’s lawyer argued that she suffers from a mental illness and has been receiving treatment since August 2005. The lawyer also noted that Danish holds a UK driving license, valid in Pakistan for six months. The families of the victims have reportedly forgiven her in the name of Allah. The complainant’s lawyer submitted a No Objection Certificate to the court during the proceedings. Following the submission, the court delivered its judgment, granting bail to Danish.