Defence Day observed in KP amid glowing tributes to defenders of Pakistan

Peshawar - Defense and Martyrs Day was observed in Khyber Pakthunkhwa including erstwhile FATA on Friday where glowing tributes were paid to all the martyrs and ghazis, who sacrificed for protection of the motherland.

6th September is a historic day in the history of Pakistan as 59 years ago on this day, our brave soldiers despite limited resources and weapons defeated a three times bigger enemy and destroyed the nefarious designs of the aggressor with support of the nation.

The people from all walks of life including senior citizens, academics, farmers, civil society, human rights activists, military personnel, farmers, labourers and media men presented glowing tributes to all martyrs and ghazis of Pakistan, who rendered matchless sacrifices while fighting against the enemy forces during 1948, 1965 and 1971 wars, 1999 Kargil conflict, war against terrorism.

The entire nation paid homage to all martyrs of armed forces of Pakistan including recipients of prestigious Nishan-e-Haider (NH), Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, Major Muhammad Tufail Shaheed, Major Aziz Bhutti Shaheed, Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Sawar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed, Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfuz Shaheed, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed and Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed decorated with Hilal-e-Kashmir (Equivalent to Nishan-e-Haider) on Defence and Martyrs Day.

Great tributes were paid to the 65 War hero, Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) who successfully defended the strategic BRB canal near Lahore for five days where embracing shahadat after being hit by an enemy tank shell on September 10, 1965.

Squadron Leader Muhammad Mahmood Alam popularly known as MM Alam shot down two enemy hunter aircrafts and damaged three others on 6th September 1965 besides destroyed five more enemy hunter aircrafts in less than a minute on September 7th, which was unprecedented in the history of Pakistan Air Force.

The legacy of unmatched gallantry and sacrifices of our Army Officers and Jawans started with the martyrdom of Capt Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed (NH) in 1948 Kashmir War, was carried forward by Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (NH) in 1965 war, Shabbir Sharif Shaheed in 1971 War and Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (NH) and Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed during the Kargil war in 1999.

Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) was one of those celebrated officers of Pakistan Army whose indomitable courage, unmatched valour, devotion to duty, leadership qualities and heroic battlefield performance during Kargil war was highly praised by the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, a dignified ceremony was held in the college hall of the Government City Girls’ College, Gulbahar, Peshawar which was attended by a large number of students, teachers, and staff members. The students performed speeches, national songs, poems, and special tableaus related to September 6. A documentary on Defense Day was also shown.

During the event, tributes were paid to the martyrs of the 1965 Pakistan-India war. College Principal Prof. Rabia Sikandar highlighted the significance of Defense Day and praised the sacrifices of the armed forces and civilians for the country’s survival and integrity. She emphasized that Pakistan’s armed forces are among the strongest in the world, and no nation can challenge Pakistan with ill intent.

KHYBER: In tehsil Bara, Defense Day was marked to pay homage to soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. The day began with special prayers for the nation’s solidarity and the martyrs.

The speakers praised the bravery of the 1965 war martyrs and vowed that the nation stands firm with the armed forces.

Earlier, a floral wreath was laid at the martyrs’ memorial, and a smart contingent of forces presented a salute.

]The national anthem was sung, and students participated in national songs, speeches, and sports competitions, which were applauded by the audience.

A rally featuring an 1800-meter national flag was also held at Fort Slop, attracting people from various walks of life. Trophies and prizes were later awarded to outstanding students and players.