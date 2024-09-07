Defence Day observed with national zeal in Kashmore

KANDHKOT - With highly patriotic, passion and national enthusiasm the day of 6th September as known as Pakistan Defence Day was celebrated throughout country. On the 6th september 1965, Bharat India attemted to attack our beloved country to occupy the homeland but our heroes and jawans ruined their evil intentions by crashing tanks, planes and weapons. In this connection citizens of Kashmore also paid a homage to heroes (martyrs) of Pakistan who had sacrificed for their beloved homeland. However dozens of rallies, events, programs and seminars were organized across Kashmore to highlight the significance of the day. The main rally was taken out from DC chowk to tower roundabout where participants were raising slogans of pakistan Zindabad and Pak Army Zindabad. Although special prayers were offered for progress and prosperity of the Nation and fateh and Quran khawani were also held for the martyrs. Whereas different schools and colleges of both public and private of the district organized various programs where the students played teblus, sang patriotic national songs and also prayed for the beloved country. On other hands professors and lecturers of government degree college kandhkot gave special lesson and highlighted the history of 6th september 1965 to their students. Similarly various events and programs were also held in kashmore, ghouspur,tangwani and Guddu.