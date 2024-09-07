Dr Sana Naz debunking many myths about skincare!

Dr Sana Naz, a skilled aesthetician and beauty expert who has been helping clients achieve their skincare goals for over a long time. With a passion for personalized service and a keen eye for detail, she has built a loyal following in the beauty community. In this interview, Dr Sana shares her insights on the latest skincare trends, her favorite treatments and products, and tips for maintaining healthy, radiant skin.

1. What inspired you to pursue a career in skin aesthetics?

I have always been passionate about dermatology and helping people feel confident in their skin. After gaining experience in the medical field, I realized the immense potential of aesthetic medicine to combine science and artistry to enhance natural beauty. My exposure to different skin types and conditions during my work in abroad and Pakistan deepened my interest in this field.

2. What are the most common skin concerns you encounter in your practice, especially among people related to Pakistan?

The most common skin concerns I encounter include hyperpigmentation, acne, melasma, sun damage, and signs of aging such as fine lines and wrinkles. Due to Pakistan's climate, people often face issues related to excessive sun exposure and pollution, which can exacerbate these conditions.

3. How do you stay updated on the latest trends and advancements in skincare?

I stay updated by attending international conferences, workshops, and webinars regularly. I also subscribe to leading dermatology and aesthetic journals, participate in professional networks, and take specialized courses. Additionally, I have conducted my own research in microneedling, which has given me in-depth knowledge of its efficacy and advancements. This continuous learning helps me stay at the forefront of the latest trends and innovations in skincare.

4. What is your philosophy on the use of invasive vs. non-invasive treatments?

My main philosophy is “Aging Well.” I recognize that aging is a natural process and that no science can halt it completely. Therefore, my focus is on helping individuals age gracefully and healthily.I believe in a balanced approach, prioritizing non-invasive or minimally invasive treatments whenever possible. These treatments typically offer effective results with less downtime and lower risk. However, I do not hesitate to recommend invasive treatments when they are neces

5. What role does nutrition play in skin health, according to your experience?

Nutrition plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy skin. A balanced diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals supports the skin's structure and function, while hydration is essential for maintaining skin elasticity and a healthy glow. I often advise clients on dietary changes that can improve skin conditions from within.

6. Can you share a success story from your practice that particularly stands out?

Well there are many to share but here’s my favourite one. A patient came in for a consultation with an infected wound that was not healing well despite standard treatments. After assessing the situation, I decided to use PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) therapy to accelerate healing. I injected PRP directly into the wound area, harnessing the body’s natural growth factors to promote tissue regeneration. The patient showed remarkable improvement within a short period, and the wound healed significantly faster than expected. This case stands out because it demonstrated the power of innovative treatments like PRP in achieving excellent results where conventional methods were taking longer.

7. Keeping Asian skin in mind, what are your top three recommendations for maintaining healthy skin at home?

Consistent Sun Protection: Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily, even indoors, to prevent hyperpigmentation and premature aging.

Gentle Cleansing and Moisturizing: Opt for mild cleansers that do not strip natural oils and use moisturizers suited to the skin type to maintain hydration.

Regular Exfoliation: Use gentle exfoliants to remove dead skin cells and prevent clogged pores, but avoid over-exfoliation to prevent irritation.

Additional Tip for Acne: If you have acne, it's important to seek professional consultation as early as possible. Acne is common among teenagers and young adults, and Asian skin is prone to scarring. Starting treatment early can help manage acne effectively and minimize the risk of scarring.

8. If we particularly talk about pregnancy and skincare, which treatments would you not suggest to pregnant women?

I generally advise against treatments that involve retinoids, hydroquinone, chemical peels, laser treatments, and any form of injectables such as Botox or fillers during pregnancy, as they may pose potential risks to the developing fetus. This is due to a lack of sufficient research on their safety during pregnancy and the higher rates of complications in Pakistan. It’s better to err on the side of caution and choose safer, pregnancy-friendly skincare.

9. What are some common myths about skincare that you frequently encounter?

Many people worry that laser treatments, especially laser hair removal, might affect fertility. This is a common misconception. Laser hair removal is a cosmetic procedure that targets the melanin (pigment) in hair follicles. The laser energy is absorbed by the pigment, which heats up and destroys the hair at its root, effectively reducing hair growth over time. This process is limited to the skin's surface and does not penetrate deeper layers where reproductive organs are located.

Importantly, laser treatments used in dermatology do not affect any internal organs, including those involved in reproduction. The lasers are designed to be precise, targeting only the hair follicles or the skin tissue they are meant to treat. There is no scientific evidence linking laser hair removal or other cosmetic laser treatments to infertility. In fact, laser energy dissipates within millimeters of the skin's surface and does not travel deeper into the body.

Therefore, these treatments are generally safe and do not interfere with your ability to conceive. However, if you have any specific medical conditions or concerns, it is always best to consult with a qualified healthcare provider for personalized advice.

*Other Common Skincare Myths:*

- *"Oily skin doesn't need moisturizer":* This is false; all skin types, including oily skin, need hydration. Skipping moisturizer can cause your skin to produce even more oil in response to dehydration.

- *"Natural products are always safer":* Not necessarily. Some natural ingredients, like essential oils, can cause allergies or irritation. It's important to choose skincare based on your skin's needs, not just the label.

- *"Higher SPF means you can stay in the sun longer":* This is a misconception. While a higher SPF offers more protection, all sunscreens require regular reapplication, especially after swimming or sweating.

- *"Botox and fillers will make you look artificial":* Not always true. When administered correctly by a skilled professional, Botox and fillers can enhance natural features without creating an artificial appearance.

*"Stopping aesthetic treatments will drastically worsen your skin":* This is false. While regular treatments may offer certain benefits, discontinuing them doesn’t inherently lead to severe skin deterioration. Your skin’s condition will depend more on its overall health and daily care routine.

10. What future trends do you foresee in the field of skin aesthetics?

I foresee a shift towards more personalized skincare, driven by advances in genetic testing and AI. There will likely be a growing demand for non-invasive procedures and treatments that focus on skin health and prevention, such as regenerative therapies using stem cells or exosomes. The focus is shifting towards holistic approaches that combine skincare with overall wellness, including mental health and lifestyle factors. This trend emphasizes a more comprehensive approach to beauty and health. Additionally, clean and sustainable skincare is becoming a significant trend.