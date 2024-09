BAHAWALPUR - The School Education Department of Bahawalpur organised an event to mark the Pakistan Defence Day. Tribute was paid to the sacrifices, courage, bravery, and determination of the Pakistan armed forces at the event, held at Government Cantt High School. Muhammad Arif, brother of Shaheed Capt Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Umar Hanif, son of Shaheed Havaldar Muhammad Hanif, and Muhammad Nawaz, brother of Shaheed Muhammad Zafar, an SSG commando were guests of honour at the event.