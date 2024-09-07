Education ministry appoints Zahid Munir as scholar in Tehran University

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MOFEPT) has completed the recruitment process for the Pakistan Chair Aboard regarding the Chair in Urdu and Pakistan Studies, University of Tehran, Iran.

Mr. Zahid Munir Khan Amir, Director of Urdu Development & Translation Centre, Punjab University Oriental College, University of Punjab, Lahore has been appointed as a Scholar at the University of Tehran, IRAN, according to a press release on Friday. The chair is an important instrument for enhancing the recognition of Pakistan in the field of academia around the world. Moreover, it is meant to introduce the history, culture, and language of Pakistan to various globally renowned universities. After detailed deliberation, the Letter of Cooperation (LOC) was signed on 17 July 2023 between the Government of Pakistan and the University of Tehran, Iran. The said chair has been vacant since 2008.

The Chair, Mr. Zahid Munir Khan Amir, will carry out research in Urdu & Pakistan Studies and undertake such teaching duties in consultation with the relevant teaching department of the University.

The holder will also be a link between the University and the Pakistani Community and will play a role in furthering relations between Pakistan and Iran.