Elon Musk's use of X for global political influence draws criticism

American billionaire is increasingly using his social media platform, X, to spread his political views worldwide, according to recent observations.

Musk, who owns one of the most influential social media platforms, has not hesitated to utilize it as a tool to promote his worldview.

His actions, particularly in the lead-up to the US presidential elections, have raised eyebrows. He has openly supported former President Donald Trump, engaged in a public spat with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, clashed with the UK government following far-right violence and recently had a disagreement with the Brazilian government.

The incidents have fueled criticism that Musk is aligning himself with populist right-wing politics.

Adding to the controversy, Musk recently stated that he is ready to serve in a Trump administration if the former president wins the election.

Trump has announced plans to establish a "government efficiency commission" led by Musk should he be reelected Nov. 5. In response, Musk wrote on X: "Looking forward to serving America if the opportunity arises."

Is X politically neutral?

When Musk initially sought to acquire Twitter, now rebranded as X, in April 2022, he argued that the platform had failed to fulfill its potential as a bastion of free speech.

Shortly after the acquisition, Musk emphasized that the platform must remain "politically neutral" to earn public trust. His commitment to the principle, however, is now under scrutiny.

Experts suggest that Musk, who is the most-followed user on X with 196.6 million followers, is increasingly using the platform as a megaphone for his political views. The shift has raised questions about the platform's role in global political discourse.

Open support for Trump in US presidential election

As the presidential election approaches, Musk has made headlines with his statements and actions. Previously known for supporting Democrats, Musk has now seemingly shifted his allegiance to the Republican Party.

On July 14, Musk took to X to express support for Trump, who recently survived an assassination attempt.

It marked the first time Musk had openly endorsed Trump. This, however, was not Musk's first foray into election-related commentary. Despite supporting Democrats in the last three elections, Musk had previously clashed with Trump.

Musk's evolving political stance and his use of X to promote it continue to spark debate about the influence of social media platforms on global politics.

Musk hosted the official presidential candidacy announcement of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on X in May 2023.

Although the event ended unfavorably due to technical glitches, it marked a significant development in Musk's desire to transform X into a "digital town square."

A recent interview Musk conducted with Trump also had technical difficulties, starting 42 minutes late.

During the interview, Musk's remark that he "wasn't very political before" drew attention.

Criticism as ‘Trump's lackey’

Musk also invited US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris to the interview.

While Harris did not respond to the invitation, her campaign reacted to Musk's interview with Trump.

In a statement from the campaign team, Musk was referred to as "Trump's lackey," accusing him of trying to seize control of American democracy.

Musk's political shift after X

Before X, Musk rarely engaged in public disputes with politicians or avoided them altogether. After acquiring X, however, Musk began to engage more frequently in disputes with governments and state leaders, unlike other social media platform owners.

Musk's political shift on X coincided with a period where social media platforms, notably Meta's Facebook and Instagram, remained relatively distant from politics.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has never officially endorsed a presidential candidate.

In contrast, Musk argues with those who do not share his views.

Disputes with governments, state leaders

In April, Musk clashed with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government for the suspension of access to footage related to a church attack in Sydney.

Musk criticized the Australian government's censorship decision, while Albanese called Musk a "conceited billionaire" who sees himself above the law.

In September 2023, Musk made an anti-immigrant post on X, sharing a media report about eight German NGO ships collecting irregular migrants in the Mediterranean "for offloading in Italy." Germany's Foreign Ministry responded.

Musk also engaged in a social media spat with Maduro, who was declared the winner of the July 28 presidential election in Venezuela.

The exchange took an interesting turn when Maduro challenged Musk to a duel.

On Aug. 9, Maduro ordered a 10-day ban on access to X in Venezuela, claiming that the platform was spreading hate and violence.

Musk continued to post about the election results in Venezuela while commenting on violence caused by far-right groups in the UK.

Following attacks on hotels and mosques housing refugees and immigrants across the UK, Musk posted that "civil war is inevitable," leading to a confrontation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and government officials.

Last week, the Brazilian Supreme Court announced a ban on access to X in the country "until a country representative is appointed and the fines are paid."

In response, Musk posted on X: "Freedom of speech is the cornerstone of democracy, and the so-called unelected judge in Brazil is destroying it for political reasons."

That put Brazil on the list of countries with which Musk has had clashes.

Investigation by EU

In July, the EU Commission launched an investigation into X for violating the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA) by allowing disinformation and illegal hate speech on the platform.

Musk claimed that the Commission offered an illegal "secret deal" not to impose a penalty in exchange for quietly censoring conversations, which X did not accept.