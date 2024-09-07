Era of Uninterrupted Dialogue with Pakistan Over

In a bold statement, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar declared that the “era of uninterrupted dialogue with Pakistan is over.” This assertion comes amidst ongoing unrest in Balochistan and a recent military operation in the Tirrah Valley, with neighbouring states expressing support for Pakistan. The United States, a long-standing ally of Pakistan, has condemned the situation in Balochistan and hinted at potential measures to restore peace in the region. Despite this, there remains a faint diplomatic opening. Pakistan has formally invited India to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, set for October in Islamabad. While New Delhi has yet to confirm Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attendance, the invitation presents Pakistan with a crucial opportunity to advocate for renewed dialogue and bilateral trade with India.

Since the 2019 escalation of tensions, which saw both countries recalling their high commissioners, diplomatic relations have been frozen. Now, both nations face a critical moment—an opportunity to move past long-standing grievances and work towards cooperation and mutual understanding. The upcoming SCO summit could be a turning point, potentially rekindling diplomatic ties and fostering a more peaceful and prosperous future for the region.

MUHAMMAD ALI,

Karachi.