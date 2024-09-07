Saturday, September 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Finance ministry reveals austerity measures to control expenditures

Purchase of vehicles and creation of new posts banned

Imran Ali Kundi
September 07, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -  The ministry of finance has announced austerity measures to control the expenditures including ban on purchase of vehicles and creation of new posts.

Under the austerity plan, there shall be a complete ban on the following expenditures with respect to the current budget, purchase of all types of vehicles with the exception of operational vehicles such as ambulances & other medically equipped vehicles, fire fighting vehicles, buses & vans for educational institutions, solid waste vehicles and motorbikes. Meanwhile, there would be ban on procurement of machinery/equipments with the exception of those required for hospitals/laboratories/agriculture/mining/ schools.

According to the austerity measures, there would be ban on creation of new posts including contingent paid/temporary posts. There would be ban on continuation of contingent paid/temporary posts beyond one year. The government has imposed ban on the treatment abroad at the government expense and all non-obligatory visits abroad where GoP funding is involved. All posts lying vacant for last three years shall be abolished. Purchase of durables and creation of posts under PSDP funded projects shall be exempted from the application of this ban. The austerity measures notified by the Cabinet Division vide O.M. Nos. 7-1/2023. Min-I and No. 9-148/2002-Min-II dated 28.2.2023 will remain applicable unless modified or withdrawn by the federal cabinet. The ministry of finance has asked all Ministries/Divisions to disseminate the above instructions to all departments under their administrative control for strict compliance.

One sided narrative on Balochistan misleading youth: Defence Minister

Tags:

Imran Ali Kundi

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1725599393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024