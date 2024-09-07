Saturday, September 07, 2024
Gold rate up by Rs1,400 per tola

September 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,400 and was traded at Rs263,500 on Friday against its sale at Rs262,100 the previous day. The price of 10-gram 24 karat gold also went up by Rs1,200 and was sold at Rs225,908 against Rs224,708 whereas the prices of 10-gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs207,083 from Rs205,983, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,900 and Rs2,486, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $15 to $2,518 against $2,503, the Association reported.

