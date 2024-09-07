Govt committed to facilitate investors: SACM KP

PESHAWAR - The Special Assistant to Chief Minister Abdul Karim Tordher has reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to facilitating investors for the socio-economic development of KP, especially through projects like the Lakeshore Tourism Project in Khanpur, district Haripur.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBoIT), he emphasized the importance of the Lakeshore Tourism Project, stating that the government would extend full support to all relevant departments and private investors for its execution.

The project, with a total investment of around eight billion rupees, will cover 800 Kanal of land, transforming Khanpur into a premier tourism destination with high-quality housing facilities.

It aims to attract both local and international tourists, creating substantial employment opportunities and boosting the local economy.

The meeting highlighted the project’s vision for sustainable development while preserving the natural environment. Regulatory support was assured to facilitate smooth execution.

, and the efforts of KPBoIT in attracting investors were appreciated.