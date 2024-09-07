Govt forms committee for merger of PHA-F, FGEHA

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has constituted a committee for the merger of Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation and Federal Government Employees Housing Authority.

The committee has also been tasked to propose new name of entities after merging both into each other, said an office order.

The merger committee is hereby constituted to submit its recommendations for merger of PHA-F with FGEHA for implementation of the decision of the Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs), said an office order issued by the Ministry of Housing and Works here Friday.

“In pursuance of the decision of Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) in its meeting held on August 12, 2024 in connection with categorization of Pakistan Housing Authority-Foundation (PHAF) as essential State Owned Enterprise, the CCoSOEs has decided to restructure/reform the entity (PHA-F) to retain it is the medium term to explore the possibility of its merger with Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA).

The Additional Secretary H&W will be the chairman of the committee, while Senior Joint Secret Admn H&W, Joint Secretary Estate H&W, Director General FGEHA and Chief Executive Officer PHA-F will be the members of the committee.

The TORs of the committee include review and compare the existing functions, organisational structure and legal framework of PHA-F and FGEHA to overlapping roles and areas for synergy, analyse the financial health, assets, liabilities and operational efficiency of both entities to assess the potential cost savings and befit from mergers.

Examine human resource implications of the merger, including staffing levels, skillsets, and potential redundancies and proposed a strategic for effective workforce interaction, identify the legal and regulatory challenges associated with merging the two entities and develop a plan (legal instrument to address these issues.

Propose new name of entities after merging both into each other. Propose a comprehensive road map with clear timelines for successful execution of the merger, ensuring minimal disruption to ongoing projects and services.

The Secretariat support to the merger committee will be given by the PHA-F with the responsibilities of coordination and arrangements of meetings, preparation and maintenance of record note and allied documentation, compliance of decisions of the merger committee and other allied secretariat responsibilities.